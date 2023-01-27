Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,464.27

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.27 ($18.13) and traded as high as GBX 1,662.50 ($20.58). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,638.50 ($20.29), with a volume of 326,570 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.83) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %
The company has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,374.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,576.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.60.
Insider Activity
About Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
