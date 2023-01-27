Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) PT Raised to GBX 1,850

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.05) to GBX 1,850 ($22.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.33) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.52) to GBX 1,800 ($22.29) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,987.50.

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $18.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

