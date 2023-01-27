holoride (RIDE) Tops One Day Volume of $90,288.98

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $31.87 million and $90,288.98 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0663 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.64 or 0.06873015 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00056383 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024985 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06569449 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $186,423.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

