HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HORIBA Price Performance
Shares of HORIBA stock remained flat at $45.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.02.
HORIBA Company Profile
Featured Articles
