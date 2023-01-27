Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.85 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.88 or 0.00047073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $144.72 million and approximately $17.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00200796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00074987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002100 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,304,350 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

