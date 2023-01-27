Hornby (LON:HRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.46

Shares of Hornby PLC (LON:HRN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.46 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 28.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 15,112 shares traded.

Hornby Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91. The stock has a market cap of £45.86 million and a PE ratio of 2,700.00.

About Hornby

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, sourcing, and distribution of hobby and interactive products in the United Kingdom, the United State, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe. It offers products under various categories, including playtrains, mystery boxes, hobby bundles, train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and wagon packs, coaches and coach packs, parts and spares, track pieces and extension packs, crossing, signal and accessory packs, traditional analogue control, digital command control, software products, building accessory packs, platform and bridges, people and animals, and paints and weathering powders.

