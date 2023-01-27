Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Shares Down 0%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.62 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 19,527 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 24,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

