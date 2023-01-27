Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.36

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 2802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BOSSY. Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

HUGO BOSS AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. The company currently consists of two brands: BOSS and HUGO. The BOSS brand offers customers the perfect outfit for every occasion, from business to leisure, with casualness and comfort being key attributes. The BOSS subline brands such as BOSS Black, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green, and BOSS Camel add to the brand’s strength.

