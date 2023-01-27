Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.85 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

