ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.24) and last traded at GBX 1,156 ($14.31). Approximately 41,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 39,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,158 ($14.34).

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £791.24 million and a PE ratio of 318.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,097.34.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

