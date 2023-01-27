ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,898,000 after buying an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 346,764 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $29,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.