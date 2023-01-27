IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $48,186.10 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

