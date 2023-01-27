Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. The company provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. Industrias CH, S.

