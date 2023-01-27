Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in January

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88.
About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.
