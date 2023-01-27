Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.49

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $1.41. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 42,868,997 shares.
Inpixon Trading Down 11.0 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 490.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%.
About Inpixon
Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.
