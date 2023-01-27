Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.49

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $1.41. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 42,868,997 shares.

Inpixon Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 490.64% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inpixon

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inpixon by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares during the period.

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

