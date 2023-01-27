Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Buys 650 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Jason David Brown purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $24,167.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,047.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. 94,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $219,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday.

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.