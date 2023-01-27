Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Sells $10,011.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) Director Colin L. Read sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $10,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,422.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09. Arrow Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

