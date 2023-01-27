Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 2,369 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. 1,617,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,800. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.45 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dropbox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

