Insider Selling: FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells 21,255 Shares of Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 21,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,930,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,094,738 shares in the company, valued at $644,273,157.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 33,516 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,019,791.60.

On Monday, January 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 80,704 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $7,274,658.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 11,643 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,033,549.11.

On Friday, January 13th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 30,942 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $2,772,403.20.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 41,482 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,713,883.46.

On Monday, January 9th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 46,318 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $4,196,873.98.

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 167,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.78.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

