Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells 342 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $40,913.46.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $38,950.38.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $37,407.96.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $38,167.20.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11.

Shares of META stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.74. 35,690,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,268,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $328.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.35.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $157.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $12,586,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

