Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 4,111 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $198,191.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,072,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,954,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $119,424.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,133 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $150,196.02.

On Thursday, January 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $153,412.70.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $156,930.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,595. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.99 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.75.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PC Connection by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PC Connection by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile



PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

