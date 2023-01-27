Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells 25,921 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 25,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $674,723.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,539,696.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, F Barry Bays sold 9,067 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $207,271.62.

On Wednesday, December 7th, F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $217,192.17.

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $207,646.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 167,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.