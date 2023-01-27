Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.73.

CME Group stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.92. 248,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

