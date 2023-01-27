Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $595.13. 253,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.82. The company has a market cap of $248.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

