Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in AT&T by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 239,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 87,161 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 13,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 64,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,933,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after purchasing an additional 208,437 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 8,268,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,506,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

