Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.14.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $463.99. 275,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,313. The company has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.42 and its 200 day moving average is $444.17. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

