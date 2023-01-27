Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 338,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 319.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,995,744. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.56 and its 200 day moving average is $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

