Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 314 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LHX traded up $15.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.82. 922,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
