Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VUG stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.85. 269,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,547. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.18 and a 200-day moving average of $229.71. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $296.51.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

