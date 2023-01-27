Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 1,600 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,493,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Intapp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $29.08 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.63.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. Analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
