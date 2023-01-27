Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.95% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 94,948 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

