International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

International Zeolite Corp. (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS IZCFF remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. International Zeolite has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.12.

International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers.

