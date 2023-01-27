InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading Down 6%

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 283,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 563% from the average daily volume of 42,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPVA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 583.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 118,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 101,013 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 602.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 169,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,096 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,676,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.