Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 3,254.9% from the December 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,762,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 183,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $722,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

