Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 3,364.8% from the December 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,317,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

