Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $352,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

