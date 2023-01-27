Investors Buy High Volume of eBay Call Options (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 16,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,370 call options.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in eBay by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

