iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. 212,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

