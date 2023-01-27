iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $400,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $89.79 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Featured Stories

