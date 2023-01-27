iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 787,600 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the December 31st total of 519,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTH. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,139,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 28,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

