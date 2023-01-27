iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Update

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 103,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.17 and a 52 week high of $48.51.

iShares India 50 ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $1.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

