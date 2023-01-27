iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 835,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $113.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.