iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1,202.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.09. The company had a trading volume of 233,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,511. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

