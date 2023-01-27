iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Arvest Trust Co. N A’s 5th Largest Position

Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arvest Trust Co. N A owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $188.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.