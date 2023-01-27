iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,420 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,336. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

