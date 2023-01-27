iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 9th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $118,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,957,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,794. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average is $143.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

