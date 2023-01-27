iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the December 31st total of 588,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,654,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.26. 2,686,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,492. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.