iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

