iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,032,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,599,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,249,000 after acquiring an additional 436,314 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,069,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,740,000 after acquiring an additional 244,965 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $101.56. 512,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

