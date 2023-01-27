Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

