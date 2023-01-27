Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Price Performance
ISR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.45.
About Isoray
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.