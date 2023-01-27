Itiquira Acquisition (NASDAQ:ITQ) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ – Get Rating) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 468,847 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 721% from the average daily volume of 57,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Itiquira Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Trading of Itiquira Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITQ. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,208,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 839,600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 58,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Itiquira Acquisition Company Profile

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies operating in the healthcare, education, consumer, and technology sectors primarily in Brazil.

Featured Articles

